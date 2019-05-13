RICHMOND, Va. - The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU is hosting a Children's Community Design Fair Saturday, May 18th. Here to tell us more are Chief Executive Officer, Elias Neujahr and Physician-In-Chief, Dr. Bruce Rubin. Kids and parents will be lead by architects through arts and craft activities from coloring tables to imagination stations and beyond. The event takes place from 9am to noon at the Children's Pavilion located at 1000 E. Broad St. in Richmond. Parking is free in the Pavilion parking deck and snacks and drinks will be provided. For more information visit www.chrichmond.org/designfair
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU}