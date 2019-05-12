Sunday showers and storms; some severe weather possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front will sit across parts of the state Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will track along it from time to time. There will be some breaks for dry weather, but the showers and storms will produce heavy rainfall.

The threat for storms will increase from the afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially from the metro down into southeastern Virginia.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, storms may produce strong winds and large hail. While the tornado threat is not high, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The dynamics for this may be a little better closer to Norfolk.

Due to some of the rain that fell Saturday and Saturday night, additional heavy rainfall may produce localized flooding. Flash flood watches are in effect for southeastern and western parts of the state.

Rain chances will decrease by Monday morning. Clouds will break for some sun on Monday, but some showers will still be around.

