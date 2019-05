CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating a homicide along the Midlothian Turnpike.

Officers responded to the 7400 block around 5:15 a.m. Sunday for report of an adult male who had been shot.

Police arrived and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators haven’t announced any arrests.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.