Suspect sought, victim ID’d in Chesterfield homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect in a homicide at a Chesterfield County shopping center Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 5:15 a.m. to the Chippenham Square Shopping Center in the 7400 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a man shot.

That is where police found 27-year-old Dwayne R. Reid, of the 500 block of Coral Key Place in Newport News, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Lt. Brad Conner with Chesterfield Police.

Reid was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Conner said detectives later obtained warrants for 29-year-old Darren Damion Douglas, of the 2700 block of 3rd Avenue in Richmond, for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police described Douglas as a black male, five feet five inches tall and weighing 169 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreadlocks with red tips.

If you have seen Douglas or have any information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!