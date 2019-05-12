Police investigating suspect meth lab in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a suspected meth lab after a disturbing discovery at a Chesterfield apartment building Sunday night.

Officers were called for a “suspicious situation” at a vacant apartment along the 6700 block of Jeff Davis Highway and Sherbourne Road at 8:15 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the apartment it was clear it was “being used by someone” and officers found suspicious items inside the unit.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

No injuries were reported.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

