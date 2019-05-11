Volunteers ‘couldn’t wait’ to clean up White Power, swastika graffiti in West End neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Community members spent part of their Saturday cleaning up graffiti found in West End neighborhoods.

The words White Power and swastikas were found spray-painted on fences, road signs, and even someone's driveway Friday morning.

Henrico Police said the vandalism was focused in the area of N. Parham Road and Quioccasin Road, and included Holly Hill Road, Bridle Lane, and Farmington Drive.

Volunteers with the Together We Will Henrico group organized the event after learning of the possible hate crime.

"Regency Square worked quickly to remove the hate signs on their property," group members posted. "Another entity cleaned most of the defaced signs in Farmington. This morning, members decided they couldn’t wait any longer for the remainder of cleanup."

The volunteers were also joined by Veena Lothe, who is running for Senate in Virginia’s 12th district.

A Henrico County mother, who did not want to be identified, described her reaction when she saw the graffiti Friday morning as she drove her daughter to school.

"For me, personally, I felt just upset and shocked and saddened and disturbed and very afraid for my daughter," the neighbor said. "Not to be overly dramatic, I'm sure everything will be fine, but you just never know."

The woman, who said she is Jewish, said as she kept driving they saw more vandalism, mostly swastikas, but also other symbols with ties to Nazism and white supremacy.

Investigators said because the content of the vandalism is concerning it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.