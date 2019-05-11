How you could win Virginia529 College Savings Plan🎓

‘Persons of Interest’ sought in Fan homicide
May 11, 2019

Don’t miss your chance to win a Virginia529 College Savings Plan.

Watch for the Play at Home Trivia question during “Battle of the Brains” Saturdays at 10 a.m. on CBS 6.

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION: Saving $200 a month for 18 years in a tax-advantaged account, such as Invest529, could give you how much additional money compared to saving that amount in a taxable account? ($14,325, $7, no additional money, %5)

Click here to answer the question and fill out the form for your chance to win! 

And be sure to watch “Battle of the Brains” each week so you can enter the contest to increase your chances of winning. We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on June 19, 2019.

