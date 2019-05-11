How organic Richmond farm is helping single mothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A farm located in the heart of the city aims to help solve the food deserts problem for folks who live in urban areas far from grocery stores with fresh foods.

Shine Farms on Osborne Turnpike n Richmond grows organic vegetables and then takes their crop to market or allows people to buy plots of plants.

“We just love farming. We love to be able to supply our community with fresh vegetables,” Shine Farms Head Farmer Nicole Broder said. “We just want to support the women in the city, and particularly single mothers who do such hard work for us and the community.”

Shine Farms places a special emphasis on helping women through CSA or community shared agriculture.

As a result, folks can purchase shares and donate them to single mother or nominate single moms to receive benefits through the farm.

Shine also sells fresh produce Saturday mornings in front of Goatcado in the Fan district.

Click here to learn more about Shine Farms. Click here to connect with Shine on Facebook.