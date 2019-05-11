🌧️Hour-by-hour look at weekend rain
Man on scooter hit by train critically injured

Posted 3:21 pm, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14PM, May 11, 2019

RICHMOND, Va — A man riding a scooter who was struck by a train on Richmond’s Southside Saturday afternoon.

Richmond Police were called to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 12:45 p.m.

Officials said the man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Broad Rock Boulevard was closed for several hours while crews investigated. The scene was cleared and the road reopened around 4 p.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

