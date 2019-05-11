× Man on scooter hit by train critically injured

RICHMOND, Va — A man riding a scooter who was struck by a train on Richmond’s Southside Saturday afternoon.

Richmond Police were called to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 12:45 p.m.

BREAKING: Police say a man was hit by a train on a scooter in Southside Richmond. He’s now facing life threatening injuries! Working to get more info now. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/ZR2m9AZTNv — Matthew Fultz CBS 6 (@matthewfultztv) May 11, 2019

Officials said the man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Broad Rock Boulevard was closed for several hours while crews investigated. The scene was cleared and the road reopened around 4 p.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.