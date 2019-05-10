Sports bar to open in former Scott’s Addition dance club

RICHMOND, Va. — For their fourth location in the Richmond region, a local restaurant duo is adding some heat to an already hot neighborhood.

Kevin McGrath and Steve Rogge, owners of the Flyin’ Pig Backyard Grill and Asado, plan to open their second Wood & Iron Gameday restaurant in part of the former Infuzion Dance Club location at 1401-1403 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition.

Wood & Iron will take up about 5,200 square feet of the space, which Chesterfield-based Blackwood Development Co. is redeveloping.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

