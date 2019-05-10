White Power, swastika graffiti in West End neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Neighbors living in Henrico's West End discovered hateful graffiti in their neighborhood Friday morning.

The words White Power and swastikas were spray painted on fences, road signs, and even someone's driveway.

"For me, personally, I felt just upset and shocked and saddened and disturbed and very afraid for my daughter," a neighbor -- who asked not to be identified -- said. "Not to be overly dramatic, I'm sure everything will be fine, but you just never know."

Henrico Police said the vandalism was focused in the area of N. Parham Road and Quioccasin Road, and included Holly Hill Road, Bridle Lane, and Farmington Drive.

"The content of the vandalisms are concerning and our detectives are investigating the potential of this being a hate crime," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.