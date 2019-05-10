‘Persons of Interest’ sought in Fan homicide
Toddler assaulted in Richmond motel dies
🌧️Hour-by-hour look at when heaviest rain will fall this weekend

Waiter runs after customer who forgot $424K cashier’s check on table, didn’t tip

Posted 8:34 pm, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47PM, May 10, 2019

A waiter returned a cashier’s check worth nearly $424,000 to the retired social worker who lost it. And he didn’t even get a tip.

Armando Markaj found a bank envelope while cleaning off a table last Saturday at Patsy’s restaurant in East Harlem, the AP reports. Markaj ran outside, but the customer was gone. He opened the envelope and got a shock. After an unsuccessful search, the restaurant’s owner called the Daily News for help.

A “relieved” Karen Vinacour was reunited with her check on Wednesday. It contained proceeds from her apartment sale, earmarked for a down payment on a new home.

The kicker? Vinacour had not tipped the waiter after her meal. She tried to rectify that, but he graciously declined.

Markaj, who’s working his way through school, did accept Vinacour’s apology and gratitude and said he’s “happy for her.”

More From Newser:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.