2 arrested, 1 wanted in Chesterfield homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police have arrested two suspects are looking for third in connection to a homicide that left one man dead.

Tavario E. Gates, 23, was found shot to death in his car at 1120 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

The investigation indicates that Deonte S. Thomas, 24, of the 3500 block Luckylee Crescent in Chesterfield; Jamaar L. Townes, 25, of the 9500 block Shamrock Drive in Chesterfield; Travion L. Hargrove, 23, of the 900 block Pineville Road in Chesterfield.

According to an investigation, Gates and the three suspects conspired to shoot a known individual in a vehicle parked on Ronaldton Road.

While shots were being fired, Gates, of the 1300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Richmond, was inadvertently shot by another occupant of the vehicle he was riding in.

Detectives have obtained warrants for felony homicide, conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for each of the three suspects

Thomas was arrested on May 9 and Townes was arrested on May 10.

Both are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue to seek Hargrove, who is described as a black male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.