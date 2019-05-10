Toddler assaulted in Richmond motel dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A toddler Crime Insider sources said was sexually assaulted in a Richmond motel earlier this week has died, according to Richmond Police.

Officers were dispatched to The Colony House Motor Lodge in the 6400 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a child that had been assaulted.

Officers were then called to an area hospital where the toddler was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The child is under three years old and the assault took place at motel, according to Crime Insider sources.

The child, which was taken to Chippenham Hospital and stabilized before being taken to VCU Medical Center, died Friday aftrnoon, according to Richmond Police.

Police have not released information about suspects in this case.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Longoria at 804-646-6759. Those who would like to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com. Or, they may use the P3 smartphone app.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.