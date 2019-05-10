× Woman found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Richmond home.

“At approximately 11:07 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to the 7400 block of Tanglewood Road for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found an adult female inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.”

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

Tanglewood Road is located off Cherokee Road in South Richmond.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this homicide was asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.