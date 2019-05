Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va - Sleep deprivation occurs when you fail to get enough sleep which can potentially lead to health problem and affect your day to day activities at home or at work. Registered Nurse and Certified Clinical Sleep Educator Terry Cralle stopped by Virginia This Morning to talk about the importance of proper sleep, discuss symptoms of sleep deprivation, and recommend strategies you can take to have a full night of sleep!

