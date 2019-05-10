RVA Amigos kicks off Inaugural Brazilian and Latino Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va - RVA Amigos is excited to jump start their inaugural Brazilian and Latino Festival! You're invited to meet many businesses and exhibitors, drink wine from Mediterranean and local wineries, and taste gourmet food from central restaurants. In honor of Mother's Day, the event will celebrate Latino woman and families Sunday, May 12th from 1pm-6pm at the Main Street Station. Tickets ($10-12) are available now and at the door! For more information, visit www.rvaamigos.com.