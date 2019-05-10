‘Lie’ painted on Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue.

It appears the word “LiE” was painted on the Confederate statue in black paint.

Police say they were alerted to the vandalism at approximately 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Police say the Department of Public Works has been notified to help with the cleanup.

RPD investigating vandalism of the Jefferson Davis monument; say they were alerted around 3am. Looks like someone has already tried to clean it. Seems like the word “LIE” is what was sprayed on. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/wKJlhVlwr7 — Cam Thompson (@CamThompsonCBS6) May 10, 2019

That monument for the one-time President of the Confederate States has been vandalized several times over the last several years.

Detectives asked anyone who witnessed suspicious people or activity in the area to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.