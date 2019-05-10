‘Lie’ painted on Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue

Photo Gallery
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue.
It appears the word “LiE” was painted on the Confederate statue in black paint.
Police say they were alerted to the vandalism at approximately 3:00 a.m. Friday.
Police say the Department of Public Works has been notified to help with the cleanup.
That monument for the one-time President of the Confederate States has been vandalized several times over the last several years.
Detectives asked anyone who witnessed suspicious people or activity in the area to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
37.540725 -77.436048