Henrico teacher charged with sex crime granted bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Hermitage High School teacher charged with sex crimes involving a minor was granted bond Friday.

Leonard Orange went before a judge in a Henrico County Juvenile/Domestic Relations Court via video camera. The judge granted Orange $10,000 bond after determining he was not a flight risk. Orange will be under CCP's supervision.

Orange, a History teacher and former softball coach at the school, is charged with Indecent Liberties of a Minor by a Custodian.

The prosecution alleged Orange asked a student for oral sex in order to improve the student's grades.

Henrico Police said officers came to the school February 6 after a student reported a sex offense. A warrant obtained from the court indicates the crime may have gone on since November 1, 2018.

In the hearing, Orange's Defense Attorney, Steve Benjamin, said Orange was put on leave by the school on February 7, without being told why. On May 9 an investigator had a warrant for Orange's arrest.

Orange's next hearing is scheduled for June 24, at 2 p.m.