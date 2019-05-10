× Henrico elementary school student brings gun on bus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A student at Laburnum Elementary School in Henrico County brought a gun on the bus to school on Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents.

According to the letter, several students got off their bus and told their teacher that another student had a gun in a backpack.

The student’s backpack was then promptly confiscated and the gun was located.

It was never taken out of the backpack, nor was anyone hurt, principal Nicole Henderson wrote in the letter.

“We removed the student from class and contacted that student’s family. While the investigation is still ongoing, I know that together, both Henrico Police and our school’s administrative team will be taking the necessary steps to ensure the continued safety of our school,” Henderson wrote.