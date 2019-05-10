Henrico elementary school student brings gun on bus
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A student at Laburnum Elementary School in Henrico County brought a gun on the bus to school on Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents.
According to the letter, several students got off their bus and told their teacher that another student had a gun in a backpack.
The student’s backpack was then promptly confiscated and the gun was located.
It was never taken out of the backpack, nor was anyone hurt, principal Nicole Henderson wrote in the letter.
“We removed the student from class and contacted that student’s family. While the investigation is still ongoing, I know that together, both Henrico Police and our school’s administrative team will be taking the necessary steps to ensure the continued safety of our school,” Henderson wrote.
“I am so proud of the students who brought this matter to our immediate attention so that we could address it right away. We have already made contact directly with the parents of those particular students to explain the situation. They did exactly what we train them to do, which is if you “see something”, then “say something.””