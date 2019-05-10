Man arrested for breaking into 11 Chinese restaurants

NORFOLK, Va. -- Norfolk Police arrested a man accused of breaking into more than 10 Chinese restaurants.

"Around 1:15 a.m. police identified and arrested 40-year-old Elliot Delvalle, of Norfolk, after they discovered the China Wok located at 5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. had been burglarized," a Norfolk Police spokesperson said. "Delvalle was located in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road were he was taken into custody without incident."

The China Wok break-in was the eleventh Chinese restaurant broken into this month, police said.

Delvalle was charged with seven counts of larceny and eight counts burglary.

