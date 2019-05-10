Chef Emmanuel prepares Savory French Toast with Citrus & Mint

Richmond, Va - Private Chef Emmanuel is all about proper presentation of food! He says it's almost as essential as food presentation itself. Making his debut on Virginia This Morning, Chef Emmanuel prepares a savory french toast with citrus & mint.

