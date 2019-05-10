‘Persons of Interest’ sought in Fan homicide
Toddler assaulted in Richmond motel dies
🌧️Hour-by-hour look at when heaviest rain will fall this weekend

Bridge renamed in honor of fallen Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark

Posted 5:35 pm, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36PM, May 10, 2019

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Friends, family, and the community gathered Friday afternoon to honor fallen Hanover Lieutenant Brad Clark at a bridge renaming ceremony.

Clark was killed on October 11, 2019, when while responding to a car crash on Interstate 295 during Tropical Storm Michael.

Friday, officials unveiled a marker indicating the designation of the bridge in Clark’s honor. The ceremony was held at Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville.

The dedication was the result of a bill introduced by Republican Delegate Chris Peace which renames Route 627 over I-295 as the "Lieutenant Bradford T. Clark Memorial Bridge."

It's the spot where Clark was killed, and three other firefighters injured, when the driver of a tractor-trailer drove into their firetruck as the firefighters assisted other drivers involved in an accident on I-295 near Pole Green Road.

Tropical Storm Michael was lashing the Richmond area with heavy rain and strong wind at the time of the crash.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.