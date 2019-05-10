Bridge renamed in honor of fallen Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Friends, family, and the community gathered Friday afternoon to honor fallen Hanover Lieutenant Brad Clark at a bridge renaming ceremony.

Clark was killed on October 11, 2019, when while responding to a car crash on Interstate 295 during Tropical Storm Michael.

Friday, officials unveiled a marker indicating the designation of the bridge in Clark’s honor. The ceremony was held at Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville.

The dedication was the result of a bill introduced by Republican Delegate Chris Peace which renames Route 627 over I-295 as the "Lieutenant Bradford T. Clark Memorial Bridge."

It's the spot where Clark was killed, and three other firefighters injured, when the driver of a tractor-trailer drove into their firetruck as the firefighters assisted other drivers involved in an accident on I-295 near Pole Green Road.

Tropical Storm Michael was lashing the Richmond area with heavy rain and strong wind at the time of the crash.