Awaken to Buddhist Art at the VMFA

Richmond, Va - The VMFA exhibit, "Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightment," invites you to power down, unplug, and join a voyage into the visionary art of Tibetan Buddhism. The journey from clamor to contemplation unfolds as you progress through a series of immersive spaces, engaging with spectacular art along the way. With nearly 100 historical and contemporary objects, visitors are given the opportunity not only to view amazing Buddhist art from the 9th century to as recent as 2016, but also to take part in the narrative that it presents of a quest for enlightment. The event is on display until August 18th. The VMFA is located at 200 North Arthur Ashe Blvd in Richmond. You can call 804-340-1400 for more information or visit them online at www.vmfa.museum/exhibitions/exhibitions/awaken/

