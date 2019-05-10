35th Annual Lebanese Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va - For over three decades, the culture and foods of Lebanon have come to us in the River City thanks to the annual Lebanese food festival. Festival representative Sandra Joseph Brown prepares one of the authentic dishes,Tabouli, that will surely entice you to attend. The festival will be held Friday, May 17th from 10am until 10pm and continues through Sunday, May 19th at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church on Sadler Road in Glen Allen. www.LebaneseFoodFestival.com

2 cups of fine cracked wheat (Bulgur)

4 large tomatoes, finely chopped

2 bunches of scallions, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

½ cup of Olive oil

Juice of 2 lemons (about 6 Tablespoons)

Salt and pepper to taste

1/8 to ¼ teaspoon of Allspice,

2 bunches fresh parsley, picked and chopped

1 cup of finely chopped fresh mint or ¼ to 1/3 cup of dried mint

6 leaves of Romaine lettuce.

Rinse bulgur (cracked wheat), drain, then squeeze excess water out.

Place bulgar in large mixing bowl. Finely chop parsley, mint, scallions, (green onions) and tomatoes.

Place vegetables in layers on top of bulgur. Add spices and lemon juice.

Mix all ingredients together.

Best served chilled.

Use Romaine Lettuce, Pita bread or leafy green kale to pick up in bite size pieces.