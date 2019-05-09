Virginia nurse wins $7 million on lottery scratcher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. – After years of playing the lottery, Eartha Ivey thought she wasn’t meant for a big payday.

“I’m never going to win a big prize,” she thought.

Well, it turns out, she was wrong.

The Suffolk nurse got the surprise of a lifetime recently when she scratched a 100X The Money ticket and saw something she’d never seen before.

A nervous and shaky Ivey called her daughter and said, “I think I won $4 million.”

She sold herself short, Ivey actually won $7 million!

The nurse says she bought her winning ticket at Dollar Delites at 6550 Hampton Roads Parkway because she’d heard that store had sold some big winners in the past.

Ivey won the top prize for 100X The Money which features prizes ranging from $30 to the $7 million. Her odds of winning that top prize were 1 in 2,611,200.

Ivey said she intends to take care of her family with her winnings.