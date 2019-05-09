Take your taste buds on a Hawaiian vacation

RICHMOND, Va. - May 9th is National Shrimp Day and we are celebrating in the best way possible! Chef TJ Borawski is here with us to make an Aloha Pineapple Boat Stuffed with Garlic Shrimp and Coconut Jasmine Rice. Chef TJ's newest concept addition to the HOUSEpitality Family Restaurant Group, Island Shrimp Co., is set to open this summer at Chesterfield Towne Center. For more information visit www.islandshrimpco.com

