Stratford University closing Glen Allen campus, 2 others

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Stratford University has confirmed that it is closing three campuses in Virginia including the Glen Allen location.

In an email to students, the university announced that the Glen Allen campus, located 11104 W Broad Street, will close on May 24.

The additional Virginia campuses are in Newport News and Virginia Beach, which will stay open until the end of the fourth term in October.

School officials say they are planning to focus on its Northern Virginia, Baltimore and its New Delhi, India campuses.

“Every student at the closing campuses will be provided options and we have a plan that will provide a path to success for every student,” said David L. Brand, Vice President of Academic Affairs.