Virginia children's singer 'Mr. Knick Knack' arrested on child porn charges

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A singer, known in Northern Virginia for performing concerts for children, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony possession of child pornography, according to Fairfax Police. Steven Rossi, 58 of Reston, is known under the stage name “Mr. Knick Knack.”

“Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau received information [on April 18] that Rossi was in possession of child pornography,” a police spokesperson said. “After a thorough investigation, detectives located numerous files containing illicit images.”

Police said it did not appear Rossi had contact with the children in the images.

Detectives asked anyone with information to come forward.

If you believe your child or family member may have had contact with Rossi, please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.