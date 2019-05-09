Reservoir Distillery spills into South Richmond

Reservoir’s Dave Cuttino (left) and Jay Carpenter. (BizSense file photo)

RICHMOND, Va. — A Southside warehouse once filled with tobacco soon will hold whiskey barrels as a local distillery eyes it for a potential second tasting room. Reservoir Distillery has leased Building No. 4 in the Clopton Siteworks development at 2601 Maury St. near Manchester.

Co-owner Jay Carpenter said they’re leasing the roughly 20,000-square-foot building because they’ve run out of room at their 3,500-square-foot Scott’s Addition facility and tasting room at 1800-A Summit Ave.

