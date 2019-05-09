Puppy found covered in burns in California dumpster; $10,000 reward for information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COACHELLA, Calif. - A man and his daughter found a puppy burned and tossed into a dumpster near a shopping center Sunday afternoon, according to a Sherman Oaks animal rescue.

The two heard the puppy crying and rummaged through the trash, eventually finding the two-week-old puppy in a plastic bag.

About 30 percent of the puppy's two pound body was covered with burns, Dr. Andreana Lim at the Mcgrath Veterinary Center said.

"Either a chemical burn or a direct thermal burn, so something like an iron or even hot water can do that," she said.

Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo saw a social media post about the puppy - now named Hope - and offered to pay her $1,600 medical bills.

Hope will spend the next few weeks in recovery while people try to find out who hurt her and left her for dead.

Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the person responsible for hurting the dog.

"She's so tiny, she's so vulnerable and she's two weeks old, and she's witnessed this much abuse," Ellie Roberto from the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation said.