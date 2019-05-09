‘Power’ to end with massive Season 6

It will soon be over for Ghost and the gang.

Starz has announced it is ending its wildly popular crime drama “Power” with Season 6.

“Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the ‘Power’ story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin,” Carmi Zlotnik, the president of programming for Starz, said in a statement. “Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the ‘Power’ universe.”

The show is centered around the life of James “Ghost” St. Patrick (played by Omari Hardwick), a crime kingpin whose efforts to go straight are frustrated by those close to him.

The final season will feature 15 episodes, premiering on August 25.

“We will follow some of your beloved ‘Power’ characters beyond the scope of the initial series,” said Courtney A. Kemp, who is both the creator of “Power” and an executive producer. “But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a ‘Power’ universe as unpredictable as the original.”

Rapper 50 Cent is also a producer and has starred on the show as the villainous Kanan.

He will make his directorial debut during Season 6.

“The last 5 seasons of ‘Power’ have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the ‘Power’ brand,” 50 Cent said in a statement. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”