RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a toddler was assaulted in a Richmond.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to 6400 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a child that had been assaulted.

A suspect in the assault has been identified.

The child is currently being treated at a local hospital.

This is a developing story.