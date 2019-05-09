× New restaurant Revel to open in Lakeside

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Another food establishment is headed for Lakeside, this time with the owner of Julep’s looking to bring her newest concept to the neighborhood.

Revel, to be co-owned by Julep’s New Southern Cuisine’s Amy Cabaniss and executive chef Cory Chaney, is preparing to take over the former Spectrum Richmond space at 6223 Lakeside Ave., just over the Henrico County line.

“We wanted to bring something different and fresh to the Lakeside,” Cabaniss said. “I love the neighborhood and we think this is going to be a good fit.”

