Man arrested after police seize guns, drugs, cash in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged on gun and drug charges in Petersburg.

Police say they issued a search warrant for narcotics at a residence in the 1900 block of Buckner Street.

Detectives recovered two firearms, scales, approximately 7 ounces of cocaine and cash, according to police.

Thomas D. Walker was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Walker has been incarcerated without bond.