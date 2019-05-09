× Hermitage High School teacher charged with sex crimes involving a minor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a Henrico County high school teacher was charged with sex crimes involving a minor.

On February 6, Henrico Police responded to Hermitage High School in reference a sex offense being reported by a juvenile.

Leonard Orange was identified as the suspect and has been charged with Indecent Liberties of a Minor by a Custodian.

Orange is listed on the Hermitage High School website as a Humanities professor at the high school.

Director of Communication for Henrico County Public Schools Andy Jenks issued the following statement:

“Henrico Police and the Hermitage administration are taking this matter very seriously. Mr. Orange has been on leave since February, when we were first notified of concerns. At that time, we communicated with the families of his students about making arrangements for a substitute teacher. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we have no additional details to share at this time. However, we want our parent community to know that we share their concerns, and we thank those in local law enforcement for their partnership and continued efforts.”

This is a developing story.