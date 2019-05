VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Fans of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones have something to look forward to once the series comes to an end this month. The music from the record-breaking show is coming to Virginia.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience with music by Ramin Djawadi will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, according to the tour’s website.

Tickets will go on sale May 13 and are available for purchase here.