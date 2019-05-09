Berries, Beets, and Libations

Posted 11:26 am, May 9, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Back by popular demand, Williamsburg Winery Chef de Cuisine, David McClure is back along with Simon Smith, VP of Food and Beverage to showcase a light and tasty Berries and Beets Salad wth goat cheese mousse paired with a delicious glass of wine!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.