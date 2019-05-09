RICHMOND, Va. - Back by popular demand, Williamsburg Winery Chef de Cuisine, David McClure is back along with Simon Smith, VP of Food and Beverage to showcase a light and tasty Berries and Beets Salad wth goat cheese mousse paired with a delicious glass of wine!
Berries, Beets, and Libations
-
2019 Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival
-
Chef K’s Yummolicious Croque Monsieur!
-
Rich, Creamy & Decadent Avocado Chocolate Mousse
-
Virginia wines honored at Governor’s Cup Competition
-
Feels like Spring with a Garden Cobb Salad
-
-
2019 French Food Festival
-
Virginia Governor’s Cup gold medal winners: Wineworks, Barboursville, and Trump lead the way
-
A tasty preview of the French Food Festival
-
James Beard Awards shutout Virginia restaurants
-
Tasty Scallops
-
-
Elevated the Flavor Profile of Steak
-
Saucy Seafood Selections from Bonefish Grill
-
Virginia winery giving away ‘dream wedding’