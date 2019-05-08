Water line failure closes Hopewell Human Services building

HOPEWELL, Va. – A water line failure has closed the Human Services building in Hopewell.
The building, located at 316 E Cawson Street downtown Hopewell, houses the Department of Social Services.
Officials are asking citizens to stay away from the area until repairs are completed. The building will be re-opened on May 9, officials added.
Following streets are now closed due to repairs in the area:
- E. Broadway closed from Library Street to Kippax
- Hopewell Street closed from E-Poythress to E. Cawson for water line break and emergency pole repair
- E. Cawson closed from Hopewell Street to Kippax for construction
Officials say the roads will be open as soon as possible and or as work allows.
37.304315 -77.287200