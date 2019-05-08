Water line failure closes Hopewell Human Services building

HOPEWELL, Va. – A water line failure has closed the Human Services building in Hopewell.

The building, located at 316 E Cawson Street downtown Hopewell, houses the Department of Social Services.

Officials are asking citizens to stay away from the area until repairs are completed. The building will be re-opened on May 9, officials added.

Following streets are now closed due to repairs in the area:

E. Broadway closed from Library Street to Kippax

Hopewell Street closed from E-Poythress to E. Cawson for water line break and emergency pole repair

E. Cawson closed from Hopewell Street to Kippax for construction

Officials say the roads will be open as soon as possible and or as work allows.