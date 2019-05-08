Video shows New York school bus driver save student from illegally passing car

NORWICH, N.Y. — A New York school bus driver is being hailed as a hero after her fast actions and quick-thinking saved a student from getting hit by an illegally passing car.

The incident happened on April 26 in Norwich, New York.

Dramatic video from the bus stop shows bus driver Samantha Call grab a student by the sweatshirt as a vehicle zoomed past the stopped school bus.

“This is exactly why you should NEVER pass a school bus when the stop arm is out and the red lights are flashing!” the Norwich City School District posted on Facebook.

“Samantha did an outstanding job,” Norwich City School District Transportation Supervisor William Loomis said. “All of our drivers undergo continuous training, so they’re prepared to handle situations like this. We hope this video helps everyone to realize the dangers of passing a stopped school bus.”

Loomis said Samantha Call’s actions prevented an almost certain tragedy.