Victim found dead near Chesterfield convenience store

Posted 4:24 am, May 8, 2019, by and

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield County Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

Officers found 23-year-old Tavario Gates dead in the 1100 block of Courthouse Rd near the Minit Mart just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say Gates was a passenger in a car on Ronaldton Rd when he was fatally shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.