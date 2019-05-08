× Victim found dead near Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield County Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

Officers found 23-year-old Tavario Gates dead in the 1100 block of Courthouse Rd near the Minit Mart just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say Gates was a passenger in a car on Ronaldton Rd when he was fatally shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.