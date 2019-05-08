Indian restaurant to open in Rocketts Landing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The family behind an established Indian restaurant in Richmond is bringing some new flavor to Rocketts Landing.

Jazz and Gurjeet Singh, the mother-and-son owners of Lemon Cuisine of India, are readying their newest restaurant — The Bombay Co. — in the sprawling mixed-use development straddling the border of Richmond and eastern Henrico County.

Bombay will join The Boathouse and Conch Republic as the third of Rocketts Landing’s resident restaurants, taking over 4821 Old Main St., a 3,000-square-foot space vacated in March by Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe.

