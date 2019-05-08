Man shot in car, found dead outside Chesterfield store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield.
Officers found 23-year-old Tavario Gates dead in the 1100 block of Courthouse Road, near the Minit Mart, just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Gates was a passenger in a car on Ronaldton Road when he was fatally shot, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.474484 -77.599640