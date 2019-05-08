Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Relay for Life has raised money and awareness in the fight against cancer. This life-changing event has six upcoming events in the Central Virginia area, and you and your entire family are invited! Nicki Morgan, Cancer Survivor and Relay Volunteer, along with Jimmy Milcarek stopped by our LIVE show and filled us in on how you can get involved this year.

There are six Relay for Life events coming up in Central Virginia. For a full list and more information you can call 804-527-3700 or visitwww.relayforlife.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY}