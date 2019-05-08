Officer indicted for sex crime
☔Track slow-moving storms producing torrential downpours
Man killed by train in Chesterfield

Man walking on tracks hit, killed by train in Chesterfield

Posted 4:47 pm, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:14PM, May 8, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Officials said a man was killed after he was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the railroad tracks near the 15900 block of Woods Edge Road around 2:15 p.m., according to Elizabeth Caroon with Chesterfield Police.

"A man was walking south on the train tracks when he was struck by a southbound train," Caroon said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending next of kin notification.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew headed to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.