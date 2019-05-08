Man walking on tracks hit, killed by train in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Officials said a man was killed after he was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the railroad tracks near the 15900 block of Woods Edge Road around 2:15 p.m., according to Elizabeth Caroon with Chesterfield Police.

"A man was walking south on the train tracks when he was struck by a southbound train," Caroon said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap.

