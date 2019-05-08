It’s Going to Be a *Berry Good Time 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The 40th Annual Strawberry Street Festival, presented by William Fox Elementary’s PTA, is happening this Saturday. The Annual Event will feature food, games, rides, crafts and much more! Daniela Jacobs, Principal at William Fox Elementary, along with Festival Co-Chair Christie Wisotzki stopped by our studio to fill us in on the fun filled event!

The 40th Annual Strawberry Street Festival takes place on Saturday, May 11th from 11 am until 3 pm at William Fox Elementary School. Proceeds from the event will benefit Fox Elementary on Hanover Avenue in the Fan. For more information you can call 804-780-6259 or visitwww.foxpta.org or to purchase raffle tickets you can visit www.go.rally.com/fox2019

