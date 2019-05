Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Popular Richmond-based Acapella Quartet Rev’L have been harmonizing together since 2014. The talented group made their debut on our LIVE show and performed three selections just for us.

You can place an order for a musical serenade from the Greater Richmond Chorus for Mother’s Day. The deadline to place an order is Thursday, May 9th. For more information you can visit http://www.grcsings.com/serenades