Henrico Schools honor teachers of the year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico High School history and psychology teacher Greg Lyndaker was named the county's teacher of the year.

"I’m honored and humbled to be the recipient of this award,” Lyndaker said at Tuesday night's award ceremony. "I come from a teaching family who instilled in me the idea that passion and education are the great equalizers. I wouldn’t be who I am without amazing teachers who inspired me and our students wouldn’t be who they are without your love, guidance and passion for them."

Lyndaker, who is from upstate New York, has taught at Henrico High since 2013.

Other finalists for the Teacher of the Year Award were:

Hermitage High School’s Emilia Texler

Deep Run High School’s Kareem Texler

Sharon Middleton of Skipwith Elementary School

Chris Moseley of Varina High School

Amelia Kirchgessner, a music teacher at Chamberlayne Elementary School, was named Henrico's First-Year Teacher of the Year.

Finalists for First-Year Teacher of the Year were Nirali Jantrania of Deep Run High School and Ian Jeffrey of Gayton Elementary School.

Sarah Gordon, of Lakeside Elementary School, won the exceptional education teacher of the year award. Other finalists included Gayton Elementary School’s Rebecca Nikitakis, Varina High School’s Michele Andrews, and Mills Godwin High School’s Kendra Thomas.

