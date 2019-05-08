Gifts For Moms, Dads & Grads

RICHMOND, Va - The only thing better than picking and giving the perfect gift is saving when you’re shopping! Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist at AAA Mid-Atlantic, made a return visit to ourstudio with gift ideas for every upcoming occasion, including Father's Day, Mother's Day and Graduations. Give the gift of membership and save with member-discounts on everything from flowers to Concert tickets and more!

New Members use promo code to save : SAFETYNEW

Current Members use promo code to save: SAFETY

For more information Call 1-866-MEMBERS or visit:  www.aaa.com/join.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}

 

