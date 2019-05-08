‘Well-loved’ Richmond bookstore makes South’s Best Bookstores list

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond institution made the South’s Best Bookstores list published in Southern Living magazine’s May issue.

Fountain Bookstore located at 1312 E. Cary Street has been open in downtown Richmond for more than 40 years.

“It’s a well-loved store that has an iconic facade with window panes bearing the words “book” and “gifts” painted in gleaming gold,” the listing reads.

The store’s staff described Fountain to the magazine as “the quirkiest, heartwarmingest bookstore on the planet.”

The other Virginia bookstore to make the list is Hooray for Books in Old Town Alexandria.

The store, which has been open since 2008, teams up with more than 75 area schools to “bring authors to Alexandria and inspire young readers and writers,” the listing reads.

Politics and Prose Bookstore (P&P) represents the nation’s capital on the list.

The magazine dubs the bookstore, which started as a small shop in 1984 and now has three locations, one of Washington, D.C.’s “best-loved cultural destinations.”

P&P “offers extensive catalogs of books and staff picks, not to mention the impressive lineups of special events and, of course, author talks, which keeps everyone coming back for more,” the listing reads.

The May issue of Southern Living is on newsstands now.